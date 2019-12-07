Clear

Stags pull away from Lady Indians in early season match up

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central lady Indians (1-1) basketball team hosted Kansas 4A powerhouse Bishop Miege Friday night losing 58-33.

Central kept the game close, being down only three 25-22 at the half, but some costly turnovers would hurt the lady Indians in the third and fourth quarters giving strong momentum to the Stags in which would result in a 25-point home loss.

Central will return to the court Monday December 9 in the Liberty North tournament.

Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
