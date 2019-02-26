ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central lady Indians season ended Monday night to the hands of Staley high school.
The lady Indians had beat Staley twice before during the regular season and were looking for one more win to advance to the district title game on Friday at home.
Central would outscore Staley 24-14 in the first half but would not be able to sustain their ten-point lead in the second.
The Falcons would take a late fourth quarter lead and hold off Central with free throws in the final possessions of the game.
Staley will play Park Hill South Friday at the Coliseum with tip-off set for 5:30.
Related Content
- Staley takes down Central 52-49 in girls district semi-final
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central girls dominate Lee's Summit
- Ravens advance to NAIA semi-final rounds in football
- High school district volleyball Central goes down in upset
- Lathrop advances to state semis
- Class 2 District 16 girls basketball: Barber scores 41 to lead Mid-Buch to District title
- District basketball recap, 2-19-2019
- District basketball recap, 2-20-2019
- District basketball recap, 2-21-2019
- City Jamboree goes to Central
Scroll for more content...