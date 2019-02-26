Clear
Staley takes down Central 52-49 in girls district semi-final

The Central lady Indians season ended Monday night to the hands of Staley high school.

The lady Indians had beat Staley twice before during the regular season and were looking for one more win to advance to the district title game on Friday at home.

Central would outscore Staley 24-14 in the first half but would not be able to sustain their ten-point lead in the second.

The Falcons would take a late fourth quarter lead and hold off Central with free throws in the final possessions of the game.

Staley will play Park Hill South Friday at the Coliseum with tip-off set for 5:30.

