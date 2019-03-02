Stanberry and Jefferson head to class 1 final four

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Stanberry girls won two out of three in the regular season against Worth County. The only loss came by just a single point. Friday night at Civic Arena, Stanberry left no doubt. Defeating Worth County, 51-30. The win ties a program record for wins in a season.

The Jefferson boys first tough test came in the state sectional early in the week, taking down one loss Mound City. Then the Eagles felt up to the task once again, taking on undefeated Winston. The Eagles and Redbirds went back and forth early but it was Jefferson pulling away later in the game, winning 55-39.

Both Stanberry and Jefferson will wait until tomorrow afternoon to find out their opponents for the class 1 final four.