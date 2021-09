(STANBERRY, Mo) The Stanberry Bulldogs hosting the Albany Warriors in Week 2 of the 8-man football season.

The offense for the Bulldogs still red hot coming into this week, they put up 50 points against the Warriors..

Stanberry takes this one 50-0.

The Bulldogs (2-0) will travel to King City to take on the Wildkats (2-0) in Week 3.

Albany (1-1) will host Mound City (1-1).