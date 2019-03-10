Stanberry falls to Walnut Grove, takes home 2nd place

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The Stanberry Bulldogs girls basketball team made it to the Class 1 State championship, but their season ended with a loss to Walnut Grove, 57-40.
Stanberry took home second place.
The Bulldogs finished the season 27-4.
The 27 wins is a new school record for most wins in a season.
