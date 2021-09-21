Stanberry named KQ2's and East Ridge Car Wash's Team of the Week

(STANBERRY, Mo.) This week's winner is a team looking to return to the top of 8-man football.

The East Ridge Car Wash team in the week takes up to the Grand River conference and visits a top ranked team and 8-man football the Stanberry Bulldogs.

“You can think you're doing everything right but you need to be doing it until you get that opponent where it gives you stuff you have to adjust to, you never know. And to get that week three. We've talked about this all season, leading up to the preseason that it's great to have that test early on,” head coach Shane Hilton said.

The Bulldogs coming off an impressive win Friday night against King City.

Another top team in eight-man football

“It gets us more prepared for the rest of the season when we'll actually have to play more games just like those battles,” Austin Schwebach said. “Long, hard games, it'll get our team ready for games like that.”

“Both teams battle like crazy. You know, no turnovers in the ballgame one turnovers are in the ballgame. So pretty well cleaned played the game but um, yeah, that just kind of came down to whoever had the ball last, you know, with the chance to score fortunately, that was us,” Hilton said.

Stanberry heads into week four undefeated 3-0, but the season is just beginning for these Bulldogs who want to return to the top eight man football mountain.

“Our main goal is the state championship. We fell a game short last year. And so I mean, that's the only goal we have. All the expectations. I mean, they're there but we're trying to focus on ourselves,” Tyler Schwebach said.

That is your East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week, the Stanbury Bulldogs and their win in week three over King City.