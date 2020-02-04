Stanberry takes conference doubleheader versus Lions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Stanberry Bulldogs topped St. Joseph Christian in a Grand River Conference doubleheader Monday night.
The Stanberry girls won 54-15 and the boys topped the Lions, 63-46.
