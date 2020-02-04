Clear
Stanberry takes conference doubleheader versus Lions

The Stanberry Bulldogs topped St. Joseph Christian in a Grand River Conference doubleheader Monday night.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 9:33 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Stanberry Bulldogs topped St. Joseph Christian in a Grand River Conference doubleheader Monday night.

The Stanberry girls won 54-15 and the boys topped the Lions, 63-46. 

Monday night into Tuesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours.
