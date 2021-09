(KING CITY, Mo) The #2 ranked King City Wildkats hosted the #1 ranked Stanberry Bulldogs in a battle of the top 8-man teams in Week 3.

Wildkats scored first with a Parker Muff touchdown run, but Stanberry answered back next possession with a Tyler Schwebach pass to Gavin Cameron..

Stanberry would go on to edge out the #2 Wildkats in a final score of 34-32.

In week 4 Stanberry (3-0) will host Osceola (0-3) and King City (2-1) will travel to Pattonsburg (1-2).