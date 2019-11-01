Stanberry wins opening round game against King City Friday

(KING CITY, Mo.) The Stanberry Bulldogs defeated King City Friday night in an 8-man District 3 contest.
The Bulldogs won 26-22.
Pattonsburg will host Stanberry next Friday night.
