Stanberry wins opening round game against King City Friday

The Stanberry Bulldogs defeated King City Friday night in a 8-man District 3 contest.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KING CITY, Mo.) The Stanberry Bulldogs defeated King City Friday night in an 8-man District 3 contest.

The Bulldogs won 26-22. 

Pattonsburg will host Stanberry next Friday night. 

Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
