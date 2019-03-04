Clear
State basketball features city schools

Benton girls and Lafayette boys basketball rep St.Joe during state basketball.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 2:41 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - For the Missouri high school class 4 boys and girls state basketball tournament taking place this week. Two St. Joseph high schools Benton (girls) and Lafayette (boys) will be representing the city in the quarterfinal rounds Tuesday.

Both schools won districts on Friday giving them a combined record of 42-9. The Lady Cardinals have won two straight district titles, while Fighting Irish have won four in a row. 

Frigid temperatures are expected overnight with dangerous wind chills to start the day on Monday. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
