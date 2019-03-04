ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - For the Missouri high school class 4 boys and girls state basketball tournament taking place this week. Two St. Joseph high schools Benton (girls) and Lafayette (boys) will be representing the city in the quarterfinal rounds Tuesday.
Both schools won districts on Friday giving them a combined record of 42-9. The Lady Cardinals have won two straight district titles, while Fighting Irish have won four in a row.
Related Content
- State basketball features city schools
- Old School v New School: Sunday's AFC Championship Game features changing of the guard
- Sportsmanship shines during middle school basketball game
- Winter weather changes high school basketball tournaments
- 1-21 Prep Basketball Results
- District basketball recap, 2-19-2019
- District basketball recap, 2-20-2019
- District basketball recap, 2-21-2019
- City basketball Jamboree goes to Benton lady Cardinals and Lafayette wins boys draw
- Northwest takes down defending national champs Ferris State 100-86 in Small College Basketball Hall of Fame
Scroll for more content...