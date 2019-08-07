Clear

Steve Spagnuolo: "I'm really looking for how cohesive of a unit we can be."

Chiefs training camp 2019

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 3:56 PM

Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo speaks to the media after training camp practice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
This evening will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, clouds will increase as temperatures fall into the 70s. Late in the night, rainfall is expected to develop to the west of St. Joseph and move to the southeast. Depending on where this sets up, some places could see some heavy rainfall. Right now, it appears most of the rain will be towards Atchison and Kansas City.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events