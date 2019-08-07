This evening will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, clouds will increase as temperatures fall into the 70s. Late in the night, rainfall is expected to develop to the west of St. Joseph and move to the southeast. Depending on where this sets up, some places could see some heavy rainfall. Right now, it appears most of the rain will be towards Atchison and Kansas City.

