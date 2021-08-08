Clear
Thunderstorms forcing Chiefs Family Fun Day to be cut short

Chiefs Training Camp was forced indoors on Sunday due to thunderstorms. Fans were unable to spectate the last hour of practice, but the team will be back out Monday morning at Missouri Western.

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 11:28 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 11:29 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs hosting Family Fun Day at Chiefs Training Camp Sunday, but due to Thunderstorms in St. Joseph the team had to move practice indoors.

The team was still able to practice and start preparations for their first preseason game on August 14th at San Francisco, but Chiefs fans were unable to spectate after the first 30 minutes.

Head Coach Andy Reid said they tried to get back out on the practice fields outside at Missouri Western, but lightning didn't allow that to happen.

The team will be back out on the practice fields Monday morning with practice starting at 9:15am.

Today the cloud cover cooled us down a few degrees, although Monday we will see much higher temperatures climbing into the upper 90s with heat indices reaching around 108°. A heat advisory is in effect for the area from 1pm until 9pm on Monday. Conditions will be quiet and calm tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the majority of the week, with additional heat advisories likely lasting through midweek. Rain chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could temporarily lower temperatures.
