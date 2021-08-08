Thunderstorms forcing Chiefs Family Fun Day to be cut short

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs hosting Family Fun Day at Chiefs Training Camp Sunday, but due to Thunderstorms in St. Joseph the team had to move practice indoors.

The team was still able to practice and start preparations for their first preseason game on August 14th at San Francisco, but Chiefs fans were unable to spectate after the first 30 minutes.

Head Coach Andy Reid said they tried to get back out on the practice fields outside at Missouri Western, but lightning didn't allow that to happen.

The team will be back out on the practice fields Monday morning with practice starting at 9:15am.