Stormy conditions alter MIAA softball tournament

(EDMOND, Okla.) – Stormy conditions in Edmond, Oklahoma, pushed Western Softball's next game in the MIAA Tournament to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Western was set to take on No. 1 Central Oklahoma in the winner's bracket final 3:00 p.m. on Friday, but the weather delay forces the game to Saturday.

The winner the game advances to the championship game which is now 10:00 a.m. Sunday. If needed, a tiebreaker championship game would be played at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The loser of the Griffons' next game will play in the consolation bracket final at 4:00 p.m., Saturday.