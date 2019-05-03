Clear
Stormy conditions alter MIAA softball tournament

Stormy conditions in Edmond, Oklahoma, pushed Western Softball's next game in the MIAA Tournament to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Western was set to take on No. 1 Central Oklahoma in the winner's bracket final 3:00 p.m. on Friday, but the weather delay forces the game to Saturday. 

The winner the game advances to the championship game which is now 10:00 a.m. Sunday. If needed, a tiebreaker championship game would be played at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The loser of the Griffons' next game will play in the consolation bracket final at 4:00 p.m., Saturday.

Cloudy skies look to remain through the rest of the evening but we should not see anymore rain fall from the sky. If you are heading downtown for Apple Blossom festivities, may need the light jacket with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
