Strong first half propels Mid-Buchanan to KCI win

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons used a strong first half to propel them to a win against Plattsburg Friday night.
Mid-Buchanan defeated the Tigers, 62-49.
The Lady Dragons improve to 13-7 on the season.
Plattsburg falls to 8-10 on the year.
