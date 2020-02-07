Clear

Strong first half propels Mid-Buchanan to KCI win

The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons used a strong first half to propel them to a win against Plattsburg Friday night.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 11:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons used a strong first half to propel them to a win against Plattsburg Friday night.

Mid-Buchanan defeated the Tigers, 62-49. 

The Lady Dragons improve to 13-7 on the season. 

Plattsburg falls to 8-10 on the year.

High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
