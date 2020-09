(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At halftime, North Andrew led Bishop LeBlond, 28-12, and in the second half, the Cardinals tacked on 32 points.

The Cardinals held LeBlond to eight second-half points.

North Andrew improves to 2-0 with the 60-20 win and the Golden Eagles fall to 0-2.

The Cardinals will travel to Pattonsburg next week.

Bishop LeBlond travels to Doniphan West Friday.