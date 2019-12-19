Suggs brings new perspective to Chiefs

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Terrell Suggs is a proven winner and knows how to win the big game. That's part of the reason why the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the 37-year-old All-Pro off of waivers.

Reports surfaced that Suggs only wanted to play for his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, after the Cardinals waived him last week. However, Suggs reported to the Chiefs and took part in practice Wednesday.

"It's hard to turn down the league MVP and a playoff team," Suggs said. "Just the exciting things that they're doing and this atmosphere. It's kind of hard to turn down. I was really uncertain about my future last week."

The Chiefs recently lost defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor to season-ending injuries, so it only made since to bring in Suggs, who could potentially fill the void left behind.

"He can still play and loves to play," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "He loves to play the game and he's one of those guys."

Suggs had 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles with the Arizona Cardinals in 13 games in 2019 and the Chiefs don't know if the production will continue, but Suggs brings playoff experience and a winning mindset to a team that's looking to make a Super Bowl run.

"Obviously having a veteran who has had a ton of experience in the playoffs and making these runs and what our ultimate goal is, it's going to help out," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Suggs said he hopes to play in the Chiefs' Sunday night game against Chicago.