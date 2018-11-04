Sundance Wicks gets first win as a Griffon

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Missouri Western men's basketball program under first year head coach Sundance Wicks debuted Saturday during the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the St. Joseph Civic Arena with a tough first game loss 78-76 to Tarleton State.

On Sunday the Griffons responded with a big win 80-73 over Fairmont State who played in the division II national championship in 2017 against rival Northwest Missouri State.

Western went into the half up 39-36 and had some key athletic buckets by senior guard Bryan Hudson to close out the first period.

The Griffons would take control late in the second half after being down almost 20 points and would come up with a major stop with 15 seconds to go to help seal the game to get the first win of the season.

"We always feel like you have to deserve to win, and we felt like we deserved to win tonight because we played the way we should've," Western head coach Sundance Wicks said.

Missouri Western starts out (1-1) on the year splitting their games for the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic and will be back at the Civic Arena to play in the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic starting Friday.

The Griffons open with Winona State and tip-off is set for 7:30.