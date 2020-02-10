Sundell guides Maryville past Golden Eagles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds defeated the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles Monday night in Mindland Empire Conference play.
Sundell led the Spoofhounds with 16 points in the 57-39 victory.
