Sunflower showdown ends in brawl

LAWRENCE, Ks. - The Kansas Jayhawks hosted the K-State Wildcats Tuesday night in part one of the Sunflower Showdown getting the win 81-60, but what has everyone talking is not what happened during the game, it's what transpired after the game.

A huge brawl between both teams took place after KSU guard Dajuan Gordon stole the ball from KU forward Silvio DeSousa in the final seconds of the game. and in the attempt to dunk the basketball, DeSousa blocked Gordons shot and then stood over Gordon in threatening fashion.

Players from KSU and KU cleared their benches in reaction to Gordon and DeSousa which resulted in punches being thrown, pushing and shoving, and DeSousa was seen grabbing a chair to try and strike a KSU player.

It took several minutes for tensions to deescalate and the teams to exit the court. Multiple fans were caught in the fight and scrambled to safety.

Adding to the jaw dropping melee, both teams were summoned back from the locker rooms by the officials, and one-tenth of a second was put on the clock. Kansas State shot technical free throws to a chorus of boos from the few thousand fans who were still in the arena.

"It should have been avoided," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "It's my guys -- it's my fault. Kansas head coach Bill Self called the brawl an "embarrassment".

Heavy suspensions will be handed out both teams, and College Game Day will be in Lawrence Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks host the Tennessee Volunteers.

KSU is on the road against Alabama, both teams will meet back up Feb. 29 in Manhattan.