Super Bowl IV to Super Bowl LIV, Embrey has seen it all

Janelle Embrey is was seven years old when thie Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl, and now she reflects on the journey the Chefs have gone through to get to Super Bowl LIV.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Janelle Embrey was seven years old when the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl, which was Super Bowl IV. The Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 to become world champions led by quarterback Len Dawson and head coach Hank Stram.

"Our living room was alive, everyone was hooping and hollering and cheering, when it was finally over my dad picked me up and swung me around it was just and exciting time," Embrey said.

The Chiefs are back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Embrey says she will be watching the Super Bowl with her family and thinking about her father who is passed away.

Kick off for the Super Bowl is set for 5:30 Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

