Team USA advances to World Cup Final

LYON, France. - The U.S. women’s national team beat England in the World Cup Semifinal 2-1 Tuesday without star scorer Megan Rapinoe dealing with a hamstring injury.
Starting for just the second time in the tournament, Christen Press put team USA in front with a header to the left corner in the 10th minute.
England would tie the game up a few minutes after the Press header to level out the score, Alex Morgan would put one in with a header of her own in the 31st minute to push the United States in front again.
The hero of the game became team USA goalkeeper Allyson Naeher as she blocked a penalty kick with ten minutes remaining which would shut the door on England.
For the fifth time, the United States will play for the World Cup title. For the first time, the Unites States has a chance to win back-to-back titles.
Team USA awaits the winner of Netherlands, or Sweden in which the U.S. already beat Sweden during group play during the tournament.
