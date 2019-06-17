Terrence Spurlin: Wildcat to Mustang

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Terrence Spurlin is an infielder for the St. Joe Mustangs and plays his college ball for Kansas State University. This is his second season with the Mustangs.
Last summer he suffered a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing the rest of the schedule but still had a solid season by posting a slash line of .326/.376/.512 with 12 doubles, four homers and 23 runs batted in.
In his 33 games that he played in last summer he registered 14 multi-hit games with a four-hit game on July 5.
Spurlin is helping lead the Mustangs to a 14-4 start which is the best record in the MINK league.
