The (#2) Northwest Bearcats get 38 point win against the Griffons

(MARYVILLE, Mo). - The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team shot a single-game school record 72.9% from the field in a 101-63 win over Missouri Western Saturday in Bearcat Arena.

Northwest extended its win streak to nine in a row with the victory. Northwest is 11-1 overall and the only remaining undefeated team in MIAA play at 5-0. Missouri Western fell to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in league play. The Griffons saw their six-game win streak snapped. Northwest has defeated Missouri Western in 19 straight matchups between the two programs. It also marked Northwest's 13th consecutive win over Missouri Western in Bearcat Arena.

Junior Trevor Hudgins posted a 36-point scoring effort by making 12-of-15 field goals. Sophomore Luke Waters did not miss a shot as he tallied 18 points. Junior Diego Bernard did his normal stat-stuffing with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Northwest broke its single-game field goal percentage record by making 35-of-48 field goals (72.9%) in the victory. It is the highest single-game field goal percentage for an NCAA Division II team this season. The previous mark of 67.9% was set against Lindenwood on Feb. 4, 2017.

The Bearcats shot 80.0% from the floor in the second half. The Bearcats hit on 20-of-25 field goal attempts in the final 20 minutes. Northwest buried 8-of-12 three-pointers in the second half.

"We are starting to slowly find ourselves on the defensive and offensive ends," head coach Ben McCollum said. "It takes time. We fit our personnel into our system and we have to find our different roles. We are finding out who we are going to be defensively and offensively this year."

Hudgins secured his 11th career 30-point scoring game - his third this season - in the 38-point victory over the Griffons.

"It's a result of him working with others to allow him to be who he is," McCollum said. "We allow people to be great in our system because we want to win."

Northwest turned a 17-16 lead into a 32-19 advantage with a 15-3 spurt in a six-minute stretch in the first half. Missouri Western's JaQuaylong Mays made a field goal with 12:49 to play in the first half, but the Griffons would not tally another made field goal until Taye Fields made a bucket with 4:24 to play in the opening half. Northwest took a 45-30 lead into intermission.

The Bearcats hit the Griffons with a 21-8 run to begin the second half that stretched the Northwest lead to 66-38 with 12:52 to play. The Bearcats kept at it with a 15-6 spurt and took a 37-point lead at 81-44 with 8:54 left. A Christian Stanislav triple with 2:59 left pushed the Bearcat lead to 41 at 97-56. Mitch Mascari's layup with 1:51 left put Northwest over the 100-point mark for the first time this season.

Northwest will return to action Dec. 29 against the University of Saint Mary. Tip is set for 2 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.

NOTES: Northwest is 57-0 when scoring 90 or more points under the direction of head coach Ben McCollum ... Northwest is 125-2 in games decided by 20 or more points with McCollum at the helm ... Northwest has won 123 consecutive games with the final margin at 20 points or more ... Northwest is 108-4 over the past four seasons ... Northwest is 170-9 over the last six years ... it is the 17th time Northwest has eclipsed the 100-point mark in the McCollum era ... since the start of the 2011-12 season, Northwest is 142-10 at home, including a tally of 93-8 in MIAA home games ... Northwest has won 67 of its last 69 home MIAA contests dating back to Jan. 14, 2015 ... Northwest moved its all-time record vs. Missouri Western to 60-35 ... McCollum is 24-2 vs. Missouri Western.