The King City Wildkats looking to improve this football season

(KING CITY, Mo) After finishing below .500 in 2020 and with the majority of the core returning, the King City Wildkats are ready to prove the doubters wrong.

"We are gonna pound the rock we’re gonna play physical but a lot of camp and these first few weeks have been correcting the things that we know what we did wrong last year,” said Senior, Sawyer McCallon.

Last season the Wildkats, with help from the States Leading Rusher Parker Muff, had no problems scoring but The defensive side of the ball did see some problems.

This year, players and coaches are all focus on getting those issues fixed.

"Defensively we just need to be better this year, and I think with the maturity and the age, hope defensively we can tighten things up and get the ball back for the offense,” said Head Coach Micah Breckenridge.

“This year coming off a 4th down or something, we hype them up, tell them to get ready for defense, that's probably our upgrade is our communication and stuff, that's whats gonna make us better,” said Senior, Landon Wells.

While the team prepares for this years season, they know they can't take any game lightly.

"Every week playing in the GRC, there is not 1 game that we can take off. There’s not 1 game we are just gonna walk in and beat up on everybody. Every game’s gonna be a fight, a dog fight,” said McCallon.

And the message is simple, take it all one game at a time.

“If anything happens like during the game, we wanna calm down, and move onto the next play just work around it, everything, I mean everything happens for a reason, just gotta work through the difficulties and ups and downs and everything," said Senior, Parker Muff.

"There’s a lot of plays in football and bad plays are going to happen, so we always tell our players the next play, the next play, that's all you can worry about, you know put the past behind you and look ahead,” said Breckenridge.