Lawson Cardinals Volleyball Team looking to make another run at State

One of the top volleyball programs in Class 2, the Lawson Cardinals placed 4th in State last season. This year they started their season off by winning the KCI Tournament.

Posted: Sep 5, 2021 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

"Getting the chance to go to state was fantastic, once we got there we were a little deer in the head lights,” said Cardinals Head Coach, Rebecca Harrold.

But the team is not letting last years finish define them. The players say they are ready to make another push for a State Title.

"I mean that’s where a lot of girls want to go back. Just pushing and knowing we made it that far and to just lock it in to get back there,” said Cardinals Senior, Kylee Dixon.

"We know we can do it. And now that we’ve been there once, we don’t have as much nerves as before, so we know we can go farther and do better than we did,” said Cardinals Senior, Natalie Schnetzler.

One thing that has helped this team gain so much success? The team chemistry.

“We’re all super close, we talk all the time, like we all get along really well, on and off the court, and like if we ever have any problems, it never comes onto the court,” said Schnetzler.

“Yea its pretty much just like we all love each other so much and that just really contributes to our playing,” said Cardinals Senior, Courtney Leytham.

And even the community support has helped fuel the teams motivation.

"We just have amazing support, and our girls you know they feed off the energy they give them. And I love that our community has rallied around us and we are already feeling that and we want to give back to them so much, we want to make them proud," said Harrold.

The goals this year for the team are to reach State again, and to create some magic.

“Make it back to where we were last year is a big one for sure, reach high," said Leytham.

"Create magic is our theme this year," said Dixon.

