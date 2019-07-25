Royals sweep Braves on the road

ATLANTA, - The Kansas City Royals get their second sweep since the MLB All-Star break over the Atlanta Braves winning Wednesday night 2-0.
The hero of the game was Royals pitcher Brad Keller as he only allowed four hits in seven innings while adding a second-inning single for his first career RBI.
Kansas City is now (39-64) and will have LHP Mike Montgomery make his second start since being acquired from the Cubs when the Royals opens a four-game home series against RHP Adam Plutko (3-2, 4.81) and the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.
