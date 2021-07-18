Clear
BREAKING NEWS One in custody following Andrew County standoff Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The St. Joseph Mustangs held Annual Kids Day Camp Saturday

The camp has been postponed multiple times this season due to the weather, but Saturday the Mustangs were able to get the camp going. Over 50 kids showed up to hang with the team.

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A camp several young ball players have been waiting for all season.

“Every time they be like its cancelled for the rain. I’d be like, are you kidding me? Like I just wanted to go to the camp,” said Day Camper, Talin Moss.

And on Saturday it finally happened. The Rain stayed away for the team to hold their Annual Kids Day Camp at Phil Welch Stadium.

“So a lot of these guys this is their first camp working here. A couple guys returned but I don’t think they expected that many kids. Probably thought they were showing up to 10-12 kids,” said Mustangs Pitching Coach, Preston Bailey.

More than 50 campers took part in the Mustangs camp, getting a chance to play some ball with their favorite players.

“Like it’s fun to watch how hard they throw, and how they can hit it and how far they can hit it,” said Day Camper, Cash Ferguson.

“They are very good, they throw very far and the pitchers throw fast,” said Day Camper, Keaton Hallquist.

Campers split up into 5 groups with each one focused on a different skill.

The kids were able to practice batting, fielding, running, and pitching. 

“You know had some kids. Like really talented kids that are really young that showed a lot out there,” said Mustangs Outfielder, Derrick Mayes II.

It wasn't just a camp to learn some new skills on the diamond, but a way to joke around and have fun.

“Just interacting with the kids, hearing their little small talk with them, you know just getting their opinions on everything is always a good time,” said Mustangs Outfielder, Brady Holden,

For the Mustangs, the camp was a good way for them to remember where they came from. 

"Every time you see them, you see yourself in them when you were 8,9,10 years old so it was pretty cool,” said Mayes II.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
We ended the weekend a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight will be rather pleasant with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Starting off the week tomorrow we can expect sunshine and high temperatures remaining in the 80s. Sunny and seasonal weather is set to continue early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week. Heat and humidity will continue to build through the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories