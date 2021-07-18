The St. Joseph Mustangs held Annual Kids Day Camp Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A camp several young ball players have been waiting for all season.

“Every time they be like its cancelled for the rain. I’d be like, are you kidding me? Like I just wanted to go to the camp,” said Day Camper, Talin Moss.

And on Saturday it finally happened. The Rain stayed away for the team to hold their Annual Kids Day Camp at Phil Welch Stadium.

“So a lot of these guys this is their first camp working here. A couple guys returned but I don’t think they expected that many kids. Probably thought they were showing up to 10-12 kids,” said Mustangs Pitching Coach, Preston Bailey.

More than 50 campers took part in the Mustangs camp, getting a chance to play some ball with their favorite players.

“Like it’s fun to watch how hard they throw, and how they can hit it and how far they can hit it,” said Day Camper, Cash Ferguson.

“They are very good, they throw very far and the pitchers throw fast,” said Day Camper, Keaton Hallquist.

Campers split up into 5 groups with each one focused on a different skill.

The kids were able to practice batting, fielding, running, and pitching.

“You know had some kids. Like really talented kids that are really young that showed a lot out there,” said Mustangs Outfielder, Derrick Mayes II.

It wasn't just a camp to learn some new skills on the diamond, but a way to joke around and have fun.

“Just interacting with the kids, hearing their little small talk with them, you know just getting their opinions on everything is always a good time,” said Mustangs Outfielder, Brady Holden,

For the Mustangs, the camp was a good way for them to remember where they came from.

"Every time you see them, you see yourself in them when you were 8,9,10 years old so it was pretty cool,” said Mayes II.