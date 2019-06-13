Clear

The Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship

The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA champions.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Madeline Holcombe and Kendall Trammell, CNN

(CNN) — The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA champions.

Thursday's game was tight, going back and forth between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. But the Raptors took the game in the end with a 114-110 victory.

The game ended the 2019 championship series and was a first-time win for the Raptors, who made their NBA Finals debut in the 24th season.

For the Golden State Warriors, it was a must-win battle at home at Oracle Arena in Oakland, where they were the defending champs are aiming for their third title in a row and fourth in the last five years.

The Warriors suffered a loss with Klay Thompson injuring his knee and leaving the stadium on crutches. It was all too familiar for the Warriors. In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP with the Warriors, was helped off the court after suffering an Achilles injury, while his team went on to win the game 106-105.

A beautiful day is expected to continue on this Thursday with mostly sunny skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, could see a few more clouds as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
