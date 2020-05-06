Staying Home: Maur Hill senior continues football career at Bendictine

(ATCHISON, Ks.) The COVID-19 pandemic cut the school year short across the the country. It ended athletic careers, took away graduations, and eliminated the last chance to walk on campus as a student. Maur Hill Mount Academy senior Abe Siebenmorgen was one of those students whose athletic career came to an early end.

Abe has has been a three-sport varsity athlete since freshman year, participating in football, basketball and baseball. He has been a leader on and off the court and taken home several all-league and all-state awards. Siebenmorgan even advanced to the state tournament in basketball his sophomore and junior year and made it to the regional championship in baseball all three years. The second-team all-state pitcher was determined to make it to the state tournament this spring, but he never got the chance.

"It just kinda sucks that knowing that definitely had a chance that you know my three years playing baseball we were in the regional championship all three years," Siebenmorgen said.

It wasn't just about getting to state for him. Siebenmorgen would have been the only four-year senior/player on the squad, with one other senior joining this season. He wanted to be a great leader for the team.

"For all of our team, I feel like I could have a great job leading this year. We could have gone all the way to state," Siebenmorgen said. "I feel bad for some of the freshmen knowing how much I learned during my freshman year."

A sad but successful ending to an amazing high school career for the senior. Luckily for him, it's not over quite yet.

Abe was selected to play in the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl and will participate if it continues as planned. But the brightest journey ahead for Abe is that he will attend Benedictine Universtiy in the fall to play football.

"I’m ready for college. I’m playing football in the fall. So I’m moving on to that and getting ready," said the hopeful athlete.

Siebenmorgen hasn't been able to workout with the team yet, but is staying in contact with the coaches and putting in the work at home.

"Hopefully it just all works out," Siebenmorgen said. "I don’t know what to think about it right now I don’t want to get my hopes up. I don’t want to. We’ll see. Hopefully."