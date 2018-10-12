Clear

Thomas out for Patriots game with fractured leg

Wide receiver and special teams leader De'Anthony Thomas is out with fractured leg for Patriots game.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 5:45 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 6:17 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Chiefs adding one more player to the injured list for this week, and that's wide receiver and special teamer De'Anthony Thomas.

Thomas who has battled injuries throughout his career fractured his tibia last season, has made a strong comeback this year, but had the same leg stepped on during practice Thursday and will be out for the game Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs already will be going into this match up short handed on the offensive line with right guard Laurent Duvernay Tardif out with a broken leg. Then defensively, the Chiefs will be without their top three safety's in Eric Berry (heel), Eric Murray (ankle), and Armani Watts (groin).

Both Watts and Duvernay-Tardif were put on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week.
Linebacker Juston Houston did not practice all week making him unlikely to play in the game against the Patriots and has been battling a hamstring issue suffered during the Jaguars game last week.


