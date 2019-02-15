Three wrestlers battle for inagural girl's state championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Three wrestlers from the KQ2 area battle for MSHSAA girl's state wrestling championships in their respective weight classes.
Lawson's Brooke Cox faces Lizzie Miller of Buffalo in the 116 lb. weight class.
Lawson's Savanna McCutchen faces Nonnie Justice of Harrisonville in the 126 lb. weight class.
Benton's Brooke-Lynn Rush faces Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve in the 152 lb. weight class.
To see full brackets of wrestlers still competing for consolation medals, click here.
