Ticket information for Northwest playoff game at Grand Valley State

Northwest Missouri State will meet Grand Valley State at Noon (CT) on Sat., Nov. 17, at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 3:22 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 3:26 PM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State will meet Grand Valley State at Noon (CT) on Sat., Nov. 17, at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

Tickets are available to purchase for Saturday's NCAA Division II playoff game at Grand Valley State. To obtain tickets in the visiting team block for $18 call the Grand Valley State ticket office at (616) 331-3200.

The game will be broadcast on the Bearcat Radio Network and a video stream will be available on ESPN3.

The winner of Saturday's game will play the winner of Harding at Ferris State on Sat., Nov. 24.

