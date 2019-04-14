Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National edging out Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka who all tied for second.

Woods finished his final round with a score of 70 and total overall score of 275.

This is the first time in his career in which he was not either leading or co-leading heading into the final round to win the Masters.

Woods is the second oldest player behind Jack Nicholas to win the Master at the age of 43.