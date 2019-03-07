Tigers eye making school history at Final Four

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.)- The Plattsburg Tigers will attempt to make school history when the team takes the court Friday afternoon in the Class 2 boys basketball semifinals.

"It's never been done here and it was a big dream of ours," Senior Jake Turley said. "It's just crazy and it's finally setting in that we're going to the Final Four."

Plattsburg didn't win a single regular season-tournmanet this season, but when it came to the most important tournaments—districts and state tournament—the Tigers took care of business.

Plattsburg won Class 2 District 15, defeated Mid-Buchanan in a KCI Conference Sectional round showdown, and then knocked off Skyline in the Quarterfinals.

The biggest key to the team's success—buying in and believing in the program.

"We believe," Head coach Simon Morefield said. "Talent comes and goes, but when you have a community and when you have players that believe they can do it because people believe in them, it makes all the difference."

The Tigers made believers out of everyone—every step of the away.

And in a town of just a little more than 2,000 people, this team is the talk of the neighborhood.

"Coach Morefield is in his second year and really layed his foundation for his program last year and these guys were parts of that last year, but they've really grown together this year and it's been fun to see them come together and play ball," Principal Chris Hodge said.

Plattsburg has never had a boys team make it to the Final Four and this group doesn't wante to be known as the team who just simply made the trip—the Tigers want to bring the state title home.

"It's something that I will take with me the rest of my life, but I'll be nervous, but we'll go down there and play basketball the way we know how," Senior Garrett Stephens said.

Plattsburg takes on Greenwood in the Class 2 Semifinals Friday afternoon at 12:50 at Missouri State in Springfield.