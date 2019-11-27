Tigers postseason hopes shut down by NCAA

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The NCAA appeals committee has upheld Missouri's bowl ban for this season, the school announced Tuesday.

In January, the NCAA banned Missouri's football, baseball and softball teams from the postseason for a year and placed the entire athletic department on probation. The programs also lost scholarships and faced other recruiting restrictions.

Missouri officials appealed the postseason ban in March and argued that the original ruling was not appropriate given the nature of the allegations.

The case began in 2016 when a tutor, Yolanda Kumar, admitted she violated NCAA rules by completing coursework and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain classes.

"The NCAA in this decision has made it difficult for us to determine what should be done whenever there is a compliance case, The worse part about all of this is the amount of hurt that this does to our student athletes," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said.

The University did an internal investigation and school officials cooperated with the NCAA during its inquiry and issued self-imposed penalties.