Tigers rout Razorbacks in home finale 38-0

COLUMBIA, Mo.-It was a wet one for the final game of the regular season for Missouri Tiger football team as they took on the Arkansas Razorbacks winning big 38-0.

Quarterback Drew Lock threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to guide Missouri in the win.

Lock went over 3,000 passing yards for the third straight season. With a bowl game left to play, Lock's career total of 11,820 passing yards is second in SEC history.

Missouri (8-4, 4-4 SEC) held Arkansas (2-10, 0-8 SEC) to just 187 total yards and broke the game open by converting two second-quarter turnovers into 14 points.

Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott sacked Storey and forced a fumble that Akial Byers recovered in the end zone to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead in the first half.

The Tigers will play in their second straight bowl game and their 11th in the last 14 years.