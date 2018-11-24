Tigers rout Razorbacks in home finale 38-0

COLUMBIA, Mo.-It was a wet one for the final game of the regular season for Missouri Tiger football team as they took on the Arkansas Razorbacks winning big 38-0.
Quarterback Drew Lock threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to guide Missouri in the win.
Lock went over 3,000 passing yards for the third straight season. With a bowl game left to play, Lock's career total of 11,820 passing yards is second in SEC history.
Missouri (8-4, 4-4 SEC) held Arkansas (2-10, 0-8 SEC) to just 187 total yards and broke the game open by converting two second-quarter turnovers into 14 points.
Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott sacked Storey and forced a fumble that Akial Byers recovered in the end zone to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead in the first half.
The Tigers will play in their second straight bowl game and their 11th in the last 14 years.
