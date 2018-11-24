Clear
Tigers rout Razorbacks in home finale 38-0

Mizzou handles Arkansas 38-0 at home in final game of the regular season.

COLUMBIA, Mo.-It was a wet one for the final game of the regular season for Missouri Tiger football team as they took on the Arkansas Razorbacks winning big 38-0.

Quarterback Drew Lock threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to guide Missouri in the win. 

Lock went over 3,000 passing yards for the third straight season. With a bowl game left to play, Lock's career total of 11,820 passing yards is second in SEC history.

Missouri (8-4, 4-4 SEC) held Arkansas (2-10, 0-8 SEC) to just 187 total yards and broke the game open by converting two second-quarter turnovers into 14 points.

Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott sacked Storey and forced a fumble that Akial Byers recovered in the end zone to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead in the first half.

The Tigers will play in their second straight bowl game and their 11th in the last 14 years.

For Saturday, we'll dry out with another nice mostly sunny skies to start the day before clouds increase by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Chances are becoming more confident in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend.
