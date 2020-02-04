Tigers top North Andrew in GRC-KCI doubleheader crossover

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Plattsburg Tigers picked up two non-conference wins Monday night against North Andrew.
The Plattsburg girls won 52-49.
The Tigers topped the North Andrew boys, 51-45.
