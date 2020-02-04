Clear
Tigers top North Andrew in GRC-KCI doubleheader crossover

The Plattsburg Tigers picked up two non-conference wins Monday night against North Andrew.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 9:39 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Plattsburg Tigers picked up two non-conference wins Monday night against North Andrew.

The Plattsburg girls won 52-49. 

The Tigers topped the North Andrew boys, 51-45. 

Monday night into Tuesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours.
