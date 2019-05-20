Savages prepare for top ten showdown in first round of state baseball

SAVANNAH, Mo. - The Savannah (23-1) baseball team gears up for their first round of the state playoffs in sectionals against MEC foe St. Pius X (16-4) Tuesday.

The Savages have only lost one game all year and are riding a 23-game winning. St. Pius is also a strong team and are 9-3 in their last 12 outings.

This match-up will feature two top ten teams in the state (Savannah No. 4) and (St. Pius X No. 9) in a rematch of a game in which Savannah won 7-2 a few weeks ago.

"They're a good team and we will definitely have to come out and play our best ball, but you know we're definitely capable of playing very well and just treat it like another game." Savannah head coach Erich Bodenhausen said.

With a win the Savages will play on Thursday against the winner of Odessa or Pembroke Hill.