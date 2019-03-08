Trenton plays for 3rd in Class 3 State Tournament Friday

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The Trenton Bulldogs ran into a tough Strafford squad Thursday and came out on the losing end, 63-33, but have a chance for third place Friday afternoon.

Strafford jumped out to a 22-9 advantage after one quarter and built a 19 point lead, 37-16, at halftime.

The Indians shot 63.6 percent from three-point range in the first half, while holding Trenton to 28.6 percent field goal percentage in the first half.

The Bulldogs were led by Maci Moore and Ainsley Tolson—both finished with 11 points on the night.

Trenton plays Licking in the third-place game Friday at 12:50 p.m. in Springfield.