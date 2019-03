LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Trenton (26-0) girls took on St. Pius X Saturday at Lee's Summit high school in the state quarterfinal for basketball getting the win 50-35.

Ainsley Tolson for Trenton had a team high 24 points helping lead the Bulldogs to victory. Trenton will take on Strafford (31-0) Thursday Mar 7. at Missouri State University for the state semi-final.