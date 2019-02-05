Bagley Trotter eclipses 600 wins

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon Softball head coach Jen Bagley Trotter earned her 600th career victory on Saturday against St. Cloud State University.

This season will be the 18th for Bagley Trotter and after Saturdays win, she became just the second softball coach in MIAA history to eclipse 600 wins and now is just 14 wins shy of passing Rhesa Sumrell as the winningest softball coach in MIAA history.

Missouri Western will play in the Arkansas-Monticello D-II challenge starting with Arkansas Tech in Bentonville Saturday at noon.