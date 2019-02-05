Clear

Bagley Trotter eclipses 600 wins

Missouri Western softball head coach Jen Bagley Trotter gets her 600th win against St. Cloud State University.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon Softball head coach Jen Bagley Trotter earned her 600th career victory on Saturday against St. Cloud State University.

This season will be the 18th for Bagley Trotter and after Saturdays win, she became just the second softball coach in MIAA history to eclipse 600 wins and now is just 14 wins shy of passing Rhesa Sumrell as the winningest softball coach in MIAA history.

Missouri Western will play in the Arkansas-Monticello D-II challenge starting with Arkansas Tech in Bentonville Saturday at noon.

