(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Indians cut the deficit to 18 heading to halftime, 27-9, Friday night, but the Truman Patriots pulled away in the second half to win, 40-9.
Related Content
- Truman tops Central in battle at Noyes
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys top Truman
- Lady Indians take down Truman
- Western Volleyball falls on road to Truman State
- Guck signs with Truman State University to play baseball
- Central wins softball jamboree
- City Jamboree goes to Central
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- Central's Wegenka signs to Western
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
Scroll for more content...