Two Bearcat football players earn academic all-district honors

(Courtesy of Bearcat Athletics) A pair of junior Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football players have been named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District Football Team, selected by CoSIDA. The players are recognized as the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 4:35 PM

Tight end Marqus Andrews (Blue Springs, Missouri/Blue Springs HS) and offensive lineman Ryan Spelhaug (Bettendorf, Iowa/Pleasant Valley HS) were named to the NCAA Division II Super Region III first team.

Andrews has posted a 3.66 cumulative grade point average in chemistry. Andrews secured third-team all-MIAA status. He ranks third on the team with three touchdown receptions. Andrews ranks fifth on the squad with 16 receptions.

Spelhaug has a 3.96 grade point average in business economics. He earned third-team all-MIAA honors. Spelhaug started all 11 games at right guard. Northwest features the No. 1 scoring offense in the MIAA at 36.5 points per game. Northwest has rushed for 29 touchdowns and averaged 208.0 yards per game on the ground.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America ballot. First-and second-team (if applicable) Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.

