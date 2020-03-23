Two Bearcats including HC McCollum receiving NABC All-District teams honors

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today the 2020 NABC Coaches' Division II All-District teams and coaches, recognizing the best men's collegiate basketball student-athletes and coaches in the division. Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division II, these 88 student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America.

Northwest Missouri State's Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins each were named to the Central Distric First Team. Bearcat head coach Ben McCollum garnered his third career NABC Central District Coach of the Year honor. He previously won the award in 2017 and 2019.

Hudgins (Manhattan, Kansas) led the nation in three-point field goal percentage (53.3% - 105-of-197). Hudgins averaged 19.6 points per game, 6.0 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game Hudgins has already earned first-team all-MIAA, first-team D2CCA all-region, D2CCA region player of the year, MIAA Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player at the 2020 MIAA Tournament. Hudgins had 18 20-point scoring games to go along with four 30-point scoring contests. He collected the school's first triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists vs. Fort Hays State (Jan. 25). His 626 points this season ranks as the sixth-most for a Bearcat in a single season. His 191 assists in 2019-2020 ranks as the second-best total in Bearcat history behind his mark of 203 set last season.

Hawkins (Atlantic, Iowa) led the Bearcats in scoring at 22.7 per game, in rebounding at 7.4 per contest, in steals at 2.1 per game and in blocks at 0.8 per game. Hawkins collected eight double-doubles, reached 30 or more points on five occasions and posted 20 20-point scoring contests. Hawkins set the Bearcat single-game scoring record with 44 against Southern Nazarene on Nov. 2. The Atlantic, Iowa, native was selected as the MIAA's Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, while also being tabbed a first-team all-MIAA performer. Hawkins poured in 726 points in the 2019-2020 season, which ranks as the third-most points ever scored by a Bearcat in a single season. He is one of only four Bearcats to ever score 700 or more points in a season.

McCollum guided the Bearcats to a 31-1 record, the MIAA regular season championship and the MIAA postseason tournament crown in 2019-2020. Northwest has won seven consecutive MIAA regular season titles and five straight MIAA tournament crowns. The Bearcats led the nation in three-point field goal percentage at 45.7% (359-of-785). The Bearcats were ranked No. 1 in the final NABC and D2CCA national polls in 2019-2020.

Central region

First Team

Kevin Buckingham, Southeastern Oklahoma

Jhonathan Dunn, Southern Nazarene

Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State

Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State

Cam Martin, Missouri Southern State

Brandon Myer, UM Duluth

Second Team

Tyrell Carroll, Missouri Western

Harrison Cleary, UM Crookston

Parker Fox, Northern State

Cameron Kirksey, Minnesota State

Micah Speight, Southern Nazarene