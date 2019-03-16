Two Bearcats named to Bevo Francis top 25 watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Small College Basketball has narrowed down its Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award of 2019 to 25 of the finest men's basketball players in the country who compete in the affiliations of NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.

Northwest Missouri State senior Joey Witthus and redshirt freshman Trevor Hudgins have both made the list on the cut down to the top 25 players.

Witthus, the MIAA player of the year and most outstanding player at the MIAA tournament, is averaging a team-best 20.9 points per game and shooting 50.5 percent from the field.

Hudgins, the MIAA freshman of the year, is scoring 18.7 points per game and handing out 5.3 assists per game. Hudgins is shooting 53.7 percent from the field.

The 2019 Bevo Francis Award winner will be announced on April 8. The award will be presented to the winner on May 11 at the SCB National Awards Show in conjunction with the SCB Alumni Association's Celebration of the Game event at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.