Two local athletes aiming for National Championship

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Caleb Roach and Elliott Murphy have teamed up to try and accomplish something big.

"I mean wheelchair athletes can do pretty much anything regular athletes can do," said Murphy.

"I want to make this thing big," said Roach.

Roach and Murphy may go to different schools in St. Joseph, but they rep the entire city together on the same team.

"We've known each other for a long time, we've been friends, we talk all the time and we live close to each other," said Roach.

"It's nice to finally have him here and it's nice to have 2 wheelchair athletes from St. Joe," said Murphy.

The two standout athletes playing together for the first time as members of the KC Kings, a wheelchair basketball team based in Kansas City.

"I love playing in Kansas City, because i have family in the liberty area and friends around the area that are willing to make the trip," said Murphy.

And those friends and community member do come out and show support.

The Kings have been together for 4 years, allowing for these two to have the ability to compete at a competitive level. But before that because St. Joseph doesn't have a team. The two played in Omaha, Nebraska, but finally were able to move closer to home.

By these two representing St. Joseph, they are hopeful to bring more awareness to the sport.

"Try to let everyone know that just cause we are in a wheelchair doesn't mean we can't do things you know. There are things out there. I want to make this thing big, I want to let the whole world, St. Joe, everyone know that we are playing basketball and we're working hard," said Roach.

And this year's goal? To win a tournament together for the first time as Kings.

"I'm going to do anything and everything that i can that they can win their home tournament," said Roach.

And they did just that in Kansas City over the past weekend (December 12th).

Caleb and Elliott now aim to call themselves National Champions.

"We're just shooting to win the national championship, cause we are a championship team, we have all the players, we have all the skills, we are just going for that championship," said Murphy.

"So going there and winning that, would be one of the best things ever," said Roach.