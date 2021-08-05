Tyreek Hill returns to Chiefs practice at Missouri Western Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back out at practice Thursday morning at Missouri Western.

Hill left practice early on Tuesday with knee tendonitis and sat out Wednesday's morning session.

On Thursday, Hill took part in all workouts and wore a sleeve on his left leg.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill also returned to practice after suffering a groin injury earlier in the week.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is still in concussion protocol and Alex Okafor is dealing with a hamstring injury.