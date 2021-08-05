Clear
Tyreek Hill returns to Chiefs practice at Missouri Western Thursday

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back out at practice Thursday morning at Missouri Western.

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 9:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back out at practice Thursday morning at Missouri Western.

Hill left practice early on Tuesday with knee tendonitis and sat out Wednesday's morning session. 

On Thursday, Hill took part in all workouts and wore a sleeve on his left leg.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill also returned to practice after suffering a groin injury earlier in the week.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is still in concussion protocol and Alex Okafor is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a chance for pop-up isolated showers this afternoon, although these will likely be infrequent and short-lived. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the upper 60s and light winds. Mostly dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to start to climb into the 90s Friday, with the heat continuing into next week.
