UCO ends Griffon football win streak

Central Oklahoma spoils Western homecoming 17-16.

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 6:01 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The Missouri Western football team lost a close one Saturday 17-16 to Central Oklahoma for homecoming, which would have advanced the win streak to four in a row.

After a slow start in the first half for the Griffons going into half down 17-0 to UCO, Missouri Western scored 16 unanswered points in the second half.

Quarterback Dom Marino scrambled for two rushing touchdowns one in the third quarter and one in the fourth, with the last touchdown coming 3:25 left on the clock to put the Griffons down three.

UCO took a safety at the end of the ball game as they were backed up on their own goal line as time was expiring.

Missouri Western outplayed Central Oklahoma in just about every category except the scoreboard. The Griffons had two costly turnovers in the first half which set up short fields UCO and ultimately made the difference in the game.

The Griffons fall to (4-3) on the year and will play on the road next Saturday against Emporia State (4-3) with kick off set for 2 p.m.

