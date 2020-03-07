Clear
UNK tops MWSU in the quarterfinal of the MIAA tournament

The Missouri Western women's basketball team season came to an end Friday afternoon as they lost in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA tournament to Nebraska Kearney 68-62.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 8:06 PM

Chris Wilson led the Griffons with 17 points, followed by Corbyn Cunningham with 14. Wilson led Missouri Western with six rebounds and Katrina Roenfeldt tied for a game-high with 6 assists. Roenfeldt and Wilson each added three steals as well.

Nebraska Kearney took advantage of a fast start to beat Missouri Western in their quarterfinal matchup. The Lopers outscored the Griffons 39-27 in the first half. This will be Nebraska Kearney’s first ever MIAA semifinals appearance. The Lopers had been eliminated from the MIAA Tournament by the Griffons each of the previous two seasons.

"It's been so much fun; I've said that a lot this season. They have been awesome to coach, they are so coachable they come to work every day, low drama. You know, just really all the things coaches get into coaching for." MWSU head coach Candi Whitaker said.

Missouri Western finishes their season at 21-8 in year one of the Candi Whitaker era. The Griffons will return seven players from this year's roster going into next season.

