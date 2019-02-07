USA Softball Missouri to honor Berry, Bradford

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) — USA Softball Missouri will induct Rick Berry (Lathrop, Mo.) into the Hall of Fame and honor Mel Bradford (St. Joseph, Mo.) with the Slow Pitch Impact Award later this month.

Since 1975, Berry has coached girls fastpitch softball. He has coached all age groups and produced numerous state championships as well as titles or runner-up finishes at the Show Me Games. He was highly respected as a coach who cared deeply about the success of his players and helping to develop their skills in a positive way.

Bradford began playing in the Missouri Baptist League in 1975 and started umpiring that same year. In 1977, he was named the director of the league and served in that position until 2016. The league grew to over 50 teams and Bradford impacted many hundreds of lives in overseeing the league and its tournament.

USA Softball Missouri, formerly Missouri ASA Softball, will conduct its 30th annual Awards Banquet at Seven Springs Winery, Linn, MO on Saturday, February 17. Questions regarding the even should be directed to the USA Softball Missouri State Office at 573-265-2267.